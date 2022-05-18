Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.12-0.18 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $265-275 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $269.47 million.

Shares of EXTR stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,351,491. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 1.99. Extreme Networks has a one year low of $9.02 and a one year high of $16.60.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 100.20%. The company had revenue of $285.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.77 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. Extreme Networks’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Extreme Networks will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EXTR. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com raised Extreme Networks from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Extreme Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Extreme Networks from $16.50 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Extreme Networks from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Extreme Networks has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.63.

In other Extreme Networks news, CFO Remi Thomas sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total transaction of $113,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total value of $304,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 778,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,483,957. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $696,650 in the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXTR. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,260,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,064,000 after acquiring an additional 209,004 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 93,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 4,689 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Extreme Networks during the third quarter worth about $123,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Extreme Networks by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 85,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $327,000. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

