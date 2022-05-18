F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “F45 Training Holdings Inc. offers consumers functional workouts. It utilizes proprietary technologies a fitness programming algorithm and a patented technology-enabled delivery platform. F45 Training Holdings Inc. is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

Get F45 Training alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Roth Capital lowered shares of F45 Training from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of F45 Training in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued a hold rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, F45 Training currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.80.

Shares of FXLV stock opened at $7.19 on Tuesday. F45 Training has a 1-year low of $6.11 and a 1-year high of $17.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.73.

F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $61.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.85 million. Analysts forecast that F45 Training will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other F45 Training news, CRO Luke Armstrong sold 100,000 shares of F45 Training stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.35, for a total value of $1,335,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark Wahlberg sold 71,900 shares of F45 Training stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total transaction of $951,956.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 720,806 shares of company stock valued at $8,268,397 in the last three months.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC bought a new stake in F45 Training in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in F45 Training in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in F45 Training in the third quarter valued at $45,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in F45 Training in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in F45 Training in the third quarter valued at $99,000. Institutional investors own 48.96% of the company’s stock.

F45 Training Company Profile (Get Rating)

F45 Training Holdings Inc operates as a fitness franchisor. The company offers consumers functional 45-minute workouts that combine elements of high-intensity interval, circuit, and functional training. It provides workouts primarily through its digitally-connected network of studios. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 1,749 total studios.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on F45 Training (FXLV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for F45 Training Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F45 Training and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.