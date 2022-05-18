F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Robert W. Baird from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 66.90% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Roth Capital lowered F45 Training from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of F45 Training in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of F45 Training from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.
Shares of NYSE FXLV opened at $7.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $681.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.06. F45 Training has a 52 week low of $6.11 and a 52 week high of $17.75.
In related news, Director Mark Wahlberg sold 52,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total value of $517,578.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,618,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,913,285.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Chris Payne sold 2,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $26,241.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 720,806 shares of company stock worth $8,268,397 over the last quarter.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of F45 Training during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,164,000. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP acquired a new stake in F45 Training in the third quarter valued at $48,851,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F45 Training during the 3rd quarter worth $19,984,000. Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of F45 Training in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,922,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of F45 Training in the third quarter valued at about $13,873,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.96% of the company’s stock.
About F45 Training (Get Rating)
F45 Training Holdings Inc operates as a fitness franchisor. The company offers consumers functional 45-minute workouts that combine elements of high-intensity interval, circuit, and functional training. It provides workouts primarily through its digitally-connected network of studios. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 1,749 total studios.
