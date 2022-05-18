F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Robert W. Baird from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 66.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Roth Capital lowered F45 Training from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of F45 Training in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of F45 Training from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of NYSE FXLV opened at $7.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $681.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.06. F45 Training has a 52 week low of $6.11 and a 52 week high of $17.75.

F45 Training ( NYSE:FXLV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $61.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.85 million. Equities research analysts expect that F45 Training will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark Wahlberg sold 52,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total value of $517,578.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,618,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,913,285.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Chris Payne sold 2,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $26,241.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 720,806 shares of company stock worth $8,268,397 over the last quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of F45 Training during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,164,000. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP acquired a new stake in F45 Training in the third quarter valued at $48,851,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F45 Training during the 3rd quarter worth $19,984,000. Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of F45 Training in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,922,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of F45 Training in the third quarter valued at about $13,873,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.96% of the company’s stock.

F45 Training Holdings Inc operates as a fitness franchisor. The company offers consumers functional 45-minute workouts that combine elements of high-intensity interval, circuit, and functional training. It provides workouts primarily through its digitally-connected network of studios. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 1,749 total studios.

