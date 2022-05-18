Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $9.50 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $71.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $34.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Farfetch from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.23.

Shares of FTCH stock opened at $8.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 3.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.92. Farfetch has a one year low of $6.80 and a one year high of $53.77.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.09. Farfetch had a net margin of 64.79% and a negative return on equity of 331.09%. The business had revenue of $665.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($6.53) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Farfetch will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Farfetch in the first quarter worth $249,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the first quarter worth $1,476,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the first quarter worth $631,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the first quarter worth $160,461,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the first quarter worth $1,574,000. 81.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

