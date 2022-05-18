Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $16.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Farmland Partners Inc. operates as a real estate company. It owns and seeks to acquire primary row crop farmland located in agricultural markets throughout North America. The substantial majority of the farms in its portfolio include primary row crops, such as corn and soybeans. Farmland Partners Inc. is based in United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on FPI. Raymond James upped their price target on Farmland Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Farmland Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Farmland Partners from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.60.

Shares of FPI stock opened at $14.59 on Tuesday. Farmland Partners has a 12 month low of $10.62 and a 12 month high of $16.43. The firm has a market cap of $730.48 million, a PE ratio of -66.32 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.26 and a 200-day moving average of $12.68.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). Farmland Partners had a return on equity of 1.52% and a net margin of 10.44%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Farmland Partners will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. This is a boost from Farmland Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio is -90.91%.

In related news, CEO Paul A. Pittman purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.44 per share, for a total transaction of $26,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Farmland Partners in the first quarter valued at $161,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Farmland Partners in the first quarter worth $424,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Farmland Partners by 1.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 555,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,672,000 after purchasing an additional 7,052 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in Farmland Partners by 38.4% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 21,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 5,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Farmland Partners by 249.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 155,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 110,997 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.28% of the company’s stock.

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 155,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia.

