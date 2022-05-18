FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBB) Short Interest Update

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a drop of 14.0% from the April 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FAT Brands stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 77,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.47% of FAT Brands at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Get FAT Brands alerts:

NASDAQ:FATBB opened at $6.16 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.85. FAT Brands has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $30.66.

FAT Brands ( NASDAQ:FATBB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $97.40 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.44%.

FAT Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand franchising company, acquires, develops, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. As of April 18, 2022, it owned seventeen restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli's, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean, and Ponderosa Steakhouse/Bonanza Steakhouse, as well as 2,300 franchised locations.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for FAT Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FAT Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.