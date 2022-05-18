Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Short Interest Up 30.5% in April

Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a growth of 30.5% from the April 15th total of 827,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 370,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NYSE:FSS traded down $1.07 on Wednesday, reaching $33.10. The stock had a trading volume of 288,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,142. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.71. Federal Signal has a 1-year low of $31.86 and a 1-year high of $48.88.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $301.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.64 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 13.74%. Federal Signal’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Federal Signal will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.50%.

In other Federal Signal news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman bought 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $96,880.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Federal Signal by 10.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,465 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after buying an additional 4,882 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Federal Signal in the 1st quarter valued at $565,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Federal Signal in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Federal Signal during the 1st quarter worth about $324,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,651,139 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $55,726,000 after purchasing an additional 164,621 shares during the period. 91.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FSS shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Federal Signal from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Federal Signal from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Federal Signal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Federal Signal in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Federal Signal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.20.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

