Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $138.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an overweight rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $137.36.

Shares of FIS opened at $98.30 on Tuesday. Fidelity National Information Services has a fifty-two week low of $85.00 and a fifty-two week high of $152.20. The company has a market capitalization of $60.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 127.03%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,110 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 10,253 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,154 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fidelity National Information Services (Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

