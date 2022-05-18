Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $2.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Finch Therapeutics Group Inc. is a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company leveraging its Human-First Discovery(R) platform to develop a novel class of orally administered biological drugs. The company’s product candidate includes CP101, FIN-211, FIN-524 and FIN-525. Finch Therapeutics Group Inc. is based in SOMERVILLE, Mass. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Finch Therapeutics Group from $29.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th.

FNCH stock opened at $2.37 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.31. Finch Therapeutics Group has a 12 month low of $1.71 and a 12 month high of $22.10. The company has a market cap of $112.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.89.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Finch Therapeutics Group by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 6,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,946 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Finch Therapeutics Group during the 4th quarter worth $126,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Finch Therapeutics Group by 440.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 11,719 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Finch Therapeutics Group by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 37,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 13,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Finch Therapeutics Group by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 7,314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, develops a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. The company's lead candidate is CP101, an orally administered microbiome capsule that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection, as well as for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus.

