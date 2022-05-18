Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (TSE:FC) Price Target Cut to C$14.50

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (TSE:FC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$15.50 to C$14.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.27% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Laurentian dropped their target price on shares of Firm Capital Mortgage Investment from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday. Laurentian Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Firm Capital Mortgage Investment to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday.

FC traded down C$0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$13.15. 20,528 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,071. The company has a market cap of C$453.44 million and a PE ratio of 13.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.95, a current ratio of 8.04 and a quick ratio of 8.04. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment has a one year low of C$12.71 and a one year high of C$15.84.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment ( TSE:FC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$13.05 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Firm Capital Mortgage Investment will post 1 EPS for the current year.

In other Firm Capital Mortgage Investment news, Director Francis J.C. Newbould sold 5,518 shares of Firm Capital Mortgage Investment stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.77, for a total transaction of C$75,955.27.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation, through its mortgage banker, Firm Capital Corporation, provides residential and commercial short-term bridge, and conventional real estate finance in Canada. It engages in originating, funding, purchasing, and servicing mortgage investments. The company also offers mortgage services, such as real estate financing, real estate investment financing, capital market, and loan servicing and advisory services; and a line of lending programs, including construction and development lending, investment property financing, short term lending, bridge finance, mezzanine and equity investments, capital market facilities, residential and non-conventional house lending, and condominium capital improvement loans, as well as special situation loans.

