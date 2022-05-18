First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $95.53 Million

Equities research analysts predict that First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) will announce $95.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $94.60 million and the highest is $96.00 million. First Bancorp reported sales of $80.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Bancorp will report full year sales of $384.93 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $381.70 million to $389.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $411.47 million, with estimates ranging from $397.00 million to $423.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover First Bancorp.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.01). First Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 29.04%. The firm had revenue of $96.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.00 million.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of First Bancorp in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of FBNC opened at $37.40 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.94. First Bancorp has a 52 week low of $35.50 and a 52 week high of $50.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

In other news, Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. acquired 1,238 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.99 per share, for a total transaction of $44,555.62. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 21,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $785,949.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard H. Moore acquired 2,700 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.00 per share, with a total value of $99,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,616,305. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 5,659 shares of company stock valued at $218,448 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new stake in First Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in First Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in First Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in First Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Bancorp by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

