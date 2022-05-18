First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) Short Interest Up 23.3% in April

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 311,000 shares, a growth of 23.3% from the April 15th total of 252,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,110.0 days.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FCXXF shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.50 to C$19.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.50 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of FCXXF stock opened at $11.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.08. First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $11.57 and a 1-year high of $15.14.

First Capital is a leading developer, owner and manager of mixed-use real estate located in Canada's most densely populated cities. First Capital's focus is on creating thriving urban neighbourhoods to generate value for businesses, residents, communities and our investors.

