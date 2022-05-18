First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) to Issue $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd.

First Financial Northwest has increased its dividend payment by an average of 12.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. First Financial Northwest has a dividend payout ratio of 37.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect First Financial Northwest to earn $1.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.5%.

Get First Financial Northwest alerts:

Shares of FFNW opened at $16.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. First Financial Northwest has a one year low of $13.81 and a one year high of $17.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.92 and its 200-day moving average is $16.77.

First Financial Northwest ( NASDAQ:FFNW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. First Financial Northwest had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 22.77%. Analysts forecast that First Financial Northwest will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial Northwest from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in First Financial Northwest by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 347,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,948,000 after acquiring an additional 4,255 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in First Financial Northwest by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 118,575 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 25,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of First Financial Northwest by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,231 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 3,994 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.13% of the company’s stock.

About First Financial Northwest (Get Rating)

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Northwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Northwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.