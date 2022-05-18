First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) to Issue $0.26 Quarterly Dividend

First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the bank on Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th.

First Hawaiian has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.7% annually over the last three years. First Hawaiian has a dividend payout ratio of 49.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect First Hawaiian to earn $2.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.3%.

Shares of First Hawaiian stock opened at $24.97 on Wednesday. First Hawaiian has a twelve month low of $23.51 and a twelve month high of $31.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.79.

First Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:FHB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 36.22%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that First Hawaiian will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FHB. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in First Hawaiian in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in First Hawaiian in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in First Hawaiian by 68.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,555 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in First Hawaiian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in First Hawaiian in the first quarter valued at approximately $272,000.

Several research analysts have commented on FHB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered First Hawaiian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Compass Point lowered First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.80.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

