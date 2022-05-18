First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Insider Sells $41,833.11 in Stock

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) insider Philip G. Gaglia sold 1,199 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.89, for a total value of $41,833.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,859.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

FIBK stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.03. 14,313 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 703,045. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 1.04. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $47.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.94.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.05). First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 14.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.42%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIBK. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,195,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,530,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,585,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the 1st quarter valued at about $476,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,608,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FIBK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised First Interstate BancSystem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised First Interstate BancSystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised First Interstate BancSystem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.75.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

