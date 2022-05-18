First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Mid Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of FMBH stock opened at $36.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.89. First Mid Bancshares has a 12 month low of $35.65 and a 12 month high of $45.84. The company has a market capitalization of $754.57 million, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.88.

First Mid Bancshares ( NASDAQ:FMBH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. First Mid Bancshares had a net margin of 24.32% and a return on equity of 11.70%. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Mid Bancshares will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FMBH. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $6,786,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares during the third quarter valued at about $4,529,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 9.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 933,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,938,000 after acquiring an additional 77,601 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 407,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,452,000 after purchasing an additional 48,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 233,116 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,975,000 after purchasing an additional 32,569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

