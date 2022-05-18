First National Financial Co. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.20 (TSE:FN)

First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.196 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 30th.

FN traded down C$0.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$35.83. The stock had a trading volume of 4,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,872. The stock has a market cap of C$2.15 billion and a PE ratio of 11.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,312.47, a quick ratio of 8.32 and a current ratio of 8.51. First National Financial has a one year low of C$33.19 and a one year high of C$53.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$38.60 and a 200-day moving average of C$41.37.

First National Financial (TSE:FN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.70 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$339.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$174.10 million. Equities research analysts forecast that First National Financial will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. acquired 13,613 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$40.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$550,101.33. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,736,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$312,624,974.07.

Several analysts have issued reports on FN shares. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$42.00 to C$37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$45.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$46.00 to C$39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$41.71.

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. It offers single-family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages.

