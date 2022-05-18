First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler lowered First of Long Island from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First of Long Island from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Get First of Long Island alerts:

NASDAQ:FLIC opened at $18.81 on Wednesday. First of Long Island has a 1-year low of $16.51 and a 1-year high of $23.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.51.

First of Long Island ( NASDAQ:FLIC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. First of Long Island had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 32.36%. Sell-side analysts predict that First of Long Island will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First of Long Island by 84.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of First of Long Island by 22.2% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,154 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in First of Long Island by 104.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in First of Long Island by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,349 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in First of Long Island by 364.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,285 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

First of Long Island Company Profile (Get Rating)

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. The company offers business and small business checking, personal checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, interest on lawyer, escrow service, rent security, personal and nonpersonal money market, savings, time deposit, holiday club, and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First of Long Island Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First of Long Island and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.