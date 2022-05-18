First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FRSG) Short Interest Down 14.4% in April

First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FRSG – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a decrease of 14.4% from the April 15th total of 11,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 119,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

FRSG stock opened at $9.75 on Wednesday. First Reserve Sustainable Growth has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $10.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.84.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth in the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth in the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth in the first quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth in the third quarter valued at about $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp., does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

