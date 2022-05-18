First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Hovde Group

Equities research analysts at Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Savings Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on First Savings Financial Group in a research report on Friday, May 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

FSFG opened at $24.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $176.17 million, a P/E ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.79. First Savings Financial Group has a 52 week low of $23.00 and a 52 week high of $29.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.92.

First Savings Financial Group ( NASDAQ:FSFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.44. First Savings Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 15.08%. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Savings Financial Group will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frank Czeschin acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.91 per share, for a total transaction of $74,730.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,121.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 14.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FJ Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 187.3% in the third quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 339,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,467,000 after buying an additional 221,000 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC grew its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 53.2% in the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 190,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,677,000 after buying an additional 66,173 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,677 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 76.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,002 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 20,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.48% of the company’s stock.

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

