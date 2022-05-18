First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF) Short Interest Down 25.3% in April

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 69,900 shares, a drop of 25.3% from the April 15th total of 93,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 145,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of NYSE FPF traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.99. 1,995 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,050. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.60. First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has a 12-month low of $18.50 and a 12-month high of $26.26.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.127 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.03%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 368,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,092,000 after buying an additional 7,178 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,758 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 19,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $623,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 356,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,833,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Stonebridge Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund will also invest in below investment-grade securities like junk or high-yield securities.

