First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF) Short Interest Down 25.3% in April

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 69,900 shares, a drop of 25.3% from the April 15th total of 93,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 145,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Shares of NYSE FPF traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.99. 1,995 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,050. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.60. First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has a 12-month low of $18.50 and a 12-month high of $26.26.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.127 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.03%.
First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Stonebridge Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund will also invest in below investment-grade securities like junk or high-yield securities.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (FPF)
- Shoe Carnival’s Q1 Results Are No Joke, Shares Fall 15%
- Analog Devices Is Ready To Scale New Highs Despite Tech Wreck
- Dynatrace: Fundamentals are Positive While Being Punished
- Now’s The Time To Buy Disney (NYSE: DIS)
- Target Follows Walmart Lower In A Downward Spiral Of Inflation
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.