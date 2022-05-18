First Wave BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWBI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Wave BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWBI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 433,600 shares, a growth of 19.9% from the April 15th total of 361,600 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 852,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FWBI. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Wave BioPharma in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Wave BioPharma in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Wave BioPharma by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 33,143 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of First Wave BioPharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of First Wave BioPharma in the third quarter valued at about $243,000. 4.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Wave BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of FWBI traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.41. The company had a trading volume of 10,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,929. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.78 and a 200-day moving average of $1.32. First Wave BioPharma has a 12 month low of $0.28 and a 12 month high of $9.70.

First Wave BioPharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of targeted and non-systemic therapies for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal diseases. Its product candidates include niclosamide, an oral small molecule with anti-viral and anti-inflammatory properties; and the biologic adrulipase, a recombinant lipase enzyme designed to enable the digestion of fats and other nutrients.

