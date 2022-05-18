FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.94 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for FirstCash’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.92 and the highest is $0.99. FirstCash posted earnings per share of $0.71 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that FirstCash will report full-year earnings of $4.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $5.18. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.67 to $6.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for FirstCash.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. FirstCash had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $659.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

FCFS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of FirstCash from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FirstCash currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Shares of FCFS opened at $75.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.49. FirstCash has a twelve month low of $58.30 and a twelve month high of $97.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81 and a beta of 0.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

In other FirstCash news, insider Howard F. Hambleton bought 1,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $76.18 per share, with a total value of $112,136.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FirstCash by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of FirstCash by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of FirstCash by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FirstCash by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of FirstCash by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

