Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Fiserv in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set an overweight rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen downgraded Fiserv from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the company from $144.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup cut their price target on Fiserv from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Fiserv from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fiserv in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $126.96.

Get Fiserv alerts:

FISV opened at $97.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.84. The company has a market capitalization of $63.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.17, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.79. Fiserv has a 52 week low of $89.91 and a 52 week high of $119.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 10.23%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total value of $4,485,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 216,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,621,083.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 67,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $94.96 per share, with a total value of $6,367,068.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,214,826 shares in the company, valued at $1,254,879,876.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 612,575 shares of company stock valued at $57,795,360. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,887,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,855,747,000 after purchasing an additional 346,470 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Fiserv by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,143,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,171,970,000 after buying an additional 834,377 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in Fiserv by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 35,432,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,677,516,000 after buying an additional 9,901,409 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P increased its stake in Fiserv by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 24,085,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,442,300,000 after buying an additional 704,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Fiserv by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,070,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,498,321,000 after buying an additional 820,147 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv (Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.