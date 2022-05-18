Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Research Coverage Started at Roth Capital

Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FIVN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Five9 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Five9 from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Five9 from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Five9 from $215.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Five9 from $200.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Five9 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.47.

NASDAQ FIVN opened at $94.64 on Wednesday. Five9 has a twelve month low of $80.52 and a twelve month high of $211.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of -86.82 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.99.

Five9 ( NASDAQ:FIVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.52. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 24.00% and a negative net margin of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $182.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Five9 will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,266 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.58, for a total value of $124,802.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Welch sold 4,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $476,841.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,404 shares of company stock valued at $2,982,755. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Five9 by 9.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,663 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 47.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,507 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 4,026 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Five9 in the third quarter worth approximately $479,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 872.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 362,262 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,868,000 after purchasing an additional 325,021 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 25.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 923 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 97.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

