Flagshp Cmty Re (TSE:MHC) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Flagshp Cmty Re (TSE:MHC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 30th.
Flagshp Cmty Re (TSE:MHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported C$3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C$3.51. The business had revenue of C$15.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.23 million.
Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Flagshp Cmty Re in a report on Monday, April 4th.
