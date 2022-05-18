Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) Short Interest Down 25.3% in April

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a drop of 25.3% from the April 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund in the first quarter valued at about $119,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 16.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 29,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 9.2% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 41,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 158.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 23,825 shares during the last quarter. 6.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.86. The company had a trading volume of 99 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,095. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $9.41 and a 1 year high of $13.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.62.
About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund (Get Rating)
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.
