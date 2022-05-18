Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) Short Interest Down 25.3% in April

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a drop of 25.3% from the April 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund in the first quarter valued at about $119,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 16.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 29,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 9.2% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 41,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 158.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 23,825 shares during the last quarter. 6.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund alerts:

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.86. The company had a trading volume of 99 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,095. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $9.41 and a 1 year high of $13.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.62.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.0655 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.97%.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund (Get Rating)

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.