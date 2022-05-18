Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,590,000 shares, a growth of 20.1% from the April 15th total of 6,320,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

NASDAQ FLEX traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,920,718. Flex has a 52-week low of $14.88 and a 52-week high of $19.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.50.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. Flex had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 26.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Flex will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Flex by 7.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in shares of Flex by 1.8% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 37,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Flex by 2.2% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 31,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Flex by 6.2% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 12,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Flex by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Argus raised shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Flex from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

Flex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The company provides a portfolio of technologies in electrical/electronics, electromechanical, and software; and cross-industry technologies, including human machine interface, audio and video, system in package, miniaturization, IoT platforms, and power management.

