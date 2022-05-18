Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Upgraded to “Buy” by Argus

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Flex from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

FLEX stock opened at $16.80 on Wednesday. Flex has a 1-year low of $14.88 and a 1-year high of $19.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. Flex had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 26.33%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Flex will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Flex during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Flex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Flex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in Flex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Flex in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. 95.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The company provides a portfolio of technologies in electrical/electronics, electromechanical, and software; and cross-industry technologies, including human machine interface, audio and video, system in package, miniaturization, IoT platforms, and power management.

