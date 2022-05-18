Flowtech Fluidpower plc (LON:FLO) Insider Ailsa Webb Purchases 39,719 Shares

Flowtech Fluidpower plc (LON:FLO – Get Rating) insider Ailsa Webb bought 39,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 125 ($1.54) per share, for a total transaction of £49,648.75 ($61,204.08).

LON:FLO opened at GBX 132 ($1.63) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 128.08 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 130.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.77. The company has a market cap of £81.17 million and a P/E ratio of 37.71. Flowtech Fluidpower plc has a twelve month low of GBX 98.28 ($1.21) and a twelve month high of GBX 156.50 ($1.93).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a GBX 2 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Flowtech Fluidpower in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Flowtech Fluidpower plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes engineering components and assemblies in the areas of fluid power industry in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, internationally. The company operates through Flowtech, Fluidpower Group Solutions, and Fluidpower Group Service segments.

