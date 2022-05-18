Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FLNT. Zacks Investment Research raised Fluent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barrington Research raised Fluent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Get Fluent alerts:

FLNT opened at $1.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $109.17 million, a PE ratio of -22.83 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Fluent has a 52 week low of $1.16 and a 52 week high of $3.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.84.

Fluent ( NASDAQ:FLNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. Fluent had a negative return on equity of 2.76% and a negative net margin of 1.67%. The firm had revenue of $99.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.06 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fluent will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLNT. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Fluent in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Fluent by 146.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 10,519 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fluent by 41.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 133,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 39,360 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fluent by 140.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 15,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Fluent by 103.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.13% of the company’s stock.

Fluent Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.