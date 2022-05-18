Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $1.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Fluent Inc. provides data-driven performance marketing services. The company is the trusted acquisition partner for both established and growing brands. It creates marketing programs which deliver better digital advertising experiences for consumers and measurable results for advertisers. Fluent Inc., formerly known as COGINT INC, is headquartered in New York City. “

Get Fluent alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research upgraded Fluent from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Fluent from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLNT opened at $1.37 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.71 and a 200-day moving average of $1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $109.17 million, a PE ratio of -22.83 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. Fluent has a 52-week low of $1.16 and a 52-week high of $3.18.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The company had revenue of $99.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.06 million. Fluent had a negative net margin of 1.67% and a negative return on equity of 2.76%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fluent will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Fluent by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,602 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fluent during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Fluent during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Fluent by 146.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 10,519 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Fluent during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.13% of the company’s stock.

Fluent Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fluent (FLNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.