Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.15-1.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.25.

NYSE FLR opened at $25.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.57. Fluor has a twelve month low of $14.41 and a twelve month high of $31.32.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Fluor had a positive return on equity of 10.59% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fluor will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

FLR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Fluor from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fluor from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised Fluor from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fluor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.33.

In other Fluor news, Director Matthew K. Rose purchased 40,000 shares of Fluor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.63 per share, for a total transaction of $1,025,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 80,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,069,981.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James T. Hackett purchased 30,000 shares of Fluor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.46 per share, for a total transaction of $763,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Fluor by 596.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,698 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 5,736 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Fluor by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,343 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fluor by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,347 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Fluor during the first quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Fluor in the first quarter valued at about $308,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

