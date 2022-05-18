Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $525.94 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) will post sales of $525.94 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Focus Financial Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $533.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $518.52 million. Focus Financial Partners posted sales of $425.36 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners will report full-year sales of $2.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.51 billion to $2.60 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Focus Financial Partners.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $536.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.65 million. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 2.02%. The company’s revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FOCS shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $78.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Focus Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.71.

NASDAQ:FOCS opened at $37.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 5.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.25. Focus Financial Partners has a one year low of $33.20 and a one year high of $69.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.26.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 12.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Cim LLC increased its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 17.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. 92.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

