Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. HSBC cut Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. UBS Group cut Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $105.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.83.

Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano stock opened at $76.63 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.22. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a 1 year low of $67.53 and a 1 year high of $89.59. The company has a market capitalization of $27.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Fomento Económico Mexicano ( NYSE:FMX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.27). Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fomento Económico Mexicano will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 117.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.65% of the company’s stock.

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

