FONAR Co. (NASDAQ:FONR) Short Interest Update

FONAR Co. (NASDAQ:FONR – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,800 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the April 15th total of 24,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FONAR in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded FONAR from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in FONAR by 14.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,772 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FONAR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FONAR by 13.0% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 890,831 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,772,000 after buying an additional 102,318 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FONAR by 77.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of FONAR by 9.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FONAR stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.76. 19,988 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,414. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.86. The company has a current ratio of 8.13, a quick ratio of 7.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. FONAR has a 52-week low of $14.24 and a 52-week high of $19.32.

FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.48 million during the quarter. FONAR had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 12.77%.

FONAR Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and marketing of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanners for the detection and diagnosis of human diseases in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Medical Equipment segment, and Physician Management and Diagnostic services segment.

