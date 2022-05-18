Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Short Interest Up 23.5% in April

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 115,040,000 shares, an increase of 23.5% from the April 15th total of 93,180,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

In related news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. purchased 267,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.81 per share, with a total value of $4,499,986.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 7,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $188,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,947,494 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,148,638.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor by 199.2% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $13.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.32. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $11.85 and a twelve month high of $25.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.39 billion, a PE ratio of 4.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.15.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The company had revenue of $32.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 14.08%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.59.

Ford Motor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.