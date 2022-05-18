ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.45–$0.41 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $212.00 million-$215.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $213.92 million.ForgeRock also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to -$0.23–$0.21 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:FORG opened at $17.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.90. ForgeRock has a 12-month low of $11.94 and a 12-month high of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 4.78.

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. On average, equities analysts predict that ForgeRock will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on ForgeRock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of ForgeRock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. KeyCorp began coverage on ForgeRock in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of ForgeRock from $32.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ForgeRock from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of ForgeRock during the third quarter worth $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in ForgeRock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in ForgeRock in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in ForgeRock by 980.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in ForgeRock in the first quarter worth $204,000. 45.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.

