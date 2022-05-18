ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.23–$0.21 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $46.50 million-$47.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $48.71 million.ForgeRock also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.45–$0.41 EPS.

FORG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on ForgeRock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of ForgeRock from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of ForgeRock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of ForgeRock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ForgeRock from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.56.

FORG stock opened at $17.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 4.78. ForgeRock has a twelve month low of $11.94 and a twelve month high of $48.88.

ForgeRock ( NYSE:FORG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ForgeRock will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORG. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in ForgeRock during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in ForgeRock in the third quarter worth approximately $90,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of ForgeRock by 980.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,881 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ForgeRock in the 1st quarter worth $204,000. 45.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.

