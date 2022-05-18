FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Director Raymond A. Link Sells 1,600 Shares

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) Director Raymond A. Link sold 1,600 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total transaction of $64,368.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,392 shares in the company, valued at $2,469,800.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ FORM opened at $41.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.56 and a beta of 1.37. FormFactor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.69 and a 52-week high of $47.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.33.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $197.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.33 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 13.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Analysts forecast that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FORM. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of FormFactor by 261,685.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,020,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,572 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of FormFactor during the 4th quarter valued at $37,102,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of FormFactor by 468.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 830,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,957,000 after acquiring an additional 684,214 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of FormFactor by 1,360.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 636,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,748,000 after acquiring an additional 592,611 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of FormFactor by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,884,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $543,349,000 after acquiring an additional 436,376 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

FORM has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of FormFactor from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FormFactor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of FormFactor from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. CL King boosted their target price on shares of FormFactor from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of FormFactor from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.17.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

