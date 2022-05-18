Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) CFO Sells $375,261.32 in Stock

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.43, for a total value of $375,261.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,268.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Keith Jensen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 24th, Keith Jensen sold 3,127 shares of Fortinet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.36, for a total value of $989,257.72.

On Thursday, February 17th, Keith Jensen sold 3,600 shares of Fortinet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.43, for a total value of $1,128,348.00.

NASDAQ:FTNT traded down $12.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $270.58. 2,237,755 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,474,370. The company has a market capitalization of $43.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.21. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.27 and a 1-year high of $371.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $310.25 and a 200 day moving average of $317.77.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.34. Fortinet had a return on equity of 67.94% and a net margin of 17.79%. The business had revenue of $954.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FTNT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group cut their price target on Fortinet from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Fortinet from $362.00 to $390.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet lowered Fortinet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Fortinet from $410.00 to $353.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.29.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

