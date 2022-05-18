Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com lowered Fortress Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortress Biotech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Fortress Biotech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Fortress Biotech in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 252,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 21,489 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,292,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 49,370 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 1,005.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,101,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after buying an additional 1,001,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 199,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 12,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fortress Biotech stock opened at $0.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.31. Fortress Biotech has a 52-week low of $0.79 and a 52-week high of $4.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 2.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.00.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.10. Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 32.56% and a negative net margin of 88.31%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fortress Biotech will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino capsules to treat only inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris; Targadox for severe acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

