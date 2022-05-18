Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research note issued on Monday, May 16th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Fortuna Silver Mines’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$6.75 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

FSM stock opened at $3.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $936.93 million, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.81 and its 200 day moving average is $3.80. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 12 month low of $2.66 and a 12 month high of $7.22.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 8.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,250,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420,255 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 345.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,136,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,274 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 3,300.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,447,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,108 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 30,690,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 309.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,520,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,160 shares in the last quarter. 27.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and mining of precious and base metal deposits in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine situated in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.

