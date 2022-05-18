Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Short Interest Down 13.9% in April

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,230,000 shares, a decrease of 13.9% from the April 15th total of 2,590,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NYSE FBHS opened at $70.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.26. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a fifty-two week low of $66.01 and a fifty-two week high of $109.23.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.00% and a net margin of 9.94%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 2nd that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is 19.93%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veritable L.P. grew its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 88.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FBHS. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $132.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $100.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortune Brands Home & Security currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.54.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

