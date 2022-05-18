Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) Director Diane L. Neal Sells 34,427 Shares

Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Rating) Director Diane L. Neal sold 34,427 shares of Fossil Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $258,546.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,682.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

FOSL stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.14. 1,034,057 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 883,648. The company has a market cap of $369.62 million, a P/E ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.42. Fossil Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.80 and a 52-week high of $20.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The accessories brand company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $604.20 million for the quarter. Fossil Group had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 10.68%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fossil Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Fossil Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Fossil Group by 79.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,139 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Fossil Group by 411.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,340 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fossil Group during the first quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Fossil Group during the first quarter worth about $101,000. 83.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fossil Group (Get Rating)

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

