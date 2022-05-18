FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXWW) Short Interest Down 15.2% in April

FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXWW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a drop of 15.2% from the April 15th total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXWW opened at $0.07 on Wednesday. FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.96.

