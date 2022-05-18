Frank Martell Buys 30,000 Shares of Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) Stock

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Rating) Director Frank Martell bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.39 per share, for a total transaction of $161,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
COMP traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.16. 3,133,801 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,987,618. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50. Compass, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.76 and a 1 year high of $17.70.
Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Compass had a negative return on equity of 47.72% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. Compass’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.50) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Compass, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Compass Company Profile (Get Rating)
Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality, as well as brokerage and adjacent services in the real estate industry.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Compass (COMP)
- Shoe Carnival’s Q1 Results Are No Joke, Shares Fall 15%
- Analog Devices Is Ready To Scale New Highs Despite Tech Wreck
- Dynatrace: Fundamentals are Positive While Being Punished
- Now’s The Time To Buy Disney (NYSE: DIS)
- Target Follows Walmart Lower In A Downward Spiral Of Inflation
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Compass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.