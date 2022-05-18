Frank Martell Purchases 33,285 Shares of loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Stock

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) CEO Frank Martell purchased 33,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $83,212.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 253,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,212.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Frank Martell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 16th, Frank Martell purchased 120,000 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.38 per share, with a total value of $285,600.00.

NYSE LDI traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $2.54. 885,712 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 975,059. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $789.76 million, a P/E ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.21. loanDepot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $16.95.

loanDepot ( NYSE:LDI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.30). loanDepot had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 1.16%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that loanDepot, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.60%. loanDepot’s payout ratio is presently 118.52%.

Several research firms have recently commented on LDI. Citigroup lowered shares of loanDepot from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James downgraded shares of loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $4.80 to $3.90 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of loanDepot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, loanDepot has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.79.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in loanDepot during the 3rd quarter worth about $401,000. HST Ventures LLC acquired a new stake in loanDepot during the 4th quarter worth about $1,049,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of loanDepot by 287.4% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,992,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,331 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of loanDepot by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of loanDepot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

