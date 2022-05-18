Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE:FDP opened at $25.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Fresh Del Monte Produce has a one year low of $23.42 and a one year high of $36.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.99. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 0.71.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

In other Fresh Del Monte Produce news, VP Reyes Jorge Pelaez sold 2,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.57, for a total value of $62,569.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marlene Gordon sold 5,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total transaction of $134,186.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,164 shares of company stock valued at $501,788 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 30.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDP. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 72.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 149,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,931,000 after purchasing an additional 63,007 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 7.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 227,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,319,000 after purchasing an additional 16,692 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 3.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,399,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,982,000 after acquiring an additional 177,779 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 71.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 13,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 67.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

