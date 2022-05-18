Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Frontier Communications Parent Inc. offers services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks including video, high-speed internet, advanced voice and Frontier Secure(R) digital protection solutions. Frontier Business(TM) offers communications solutions to small, medium and enterprise businesses. Frontier Communications Parent Inc. is based in NORWALK, Conn. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Benchmark decreased their price target on Frontier Communications Parent from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on Frontier Communications Parent from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.64.

Shares of NASDAQ FYBR opened at $23.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.81. Frontier Communications Parent has a fifty-two week low of $21.93 and a fifty-two week high of $35.15.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Frontier Communications Parent had a return on equity of 112.45% and a net margin of 80.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Frontier Communications Parent’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Frontier Communications Parent will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services for consumer and business customers in 25 states in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

